Punahou boys claim national tennis event

The Punahou boys varsity tennis team for the first time won the National All-American High School Team Invitational, held Friday and Saturday in Newport Beach, Calif.

The top-seeded Buffanblu defeated Clovis East (Calif.) 7-1 in the first round, Gunn (Palo Alto, Calif.) 8-0 in the second round, Palos Verdes Peninsula (Calif.) 5-3 in the semifinal and University (Irvine, Calif.) 5-4 in the title match.

All 14 Punahou players who made the trip played in the tournament, which had nine teams from California, two from Hawaii and Arizona, and one each from Connecticut, Tennessee and Maryland. ‘Iolani placed eighth.

The Buffanblu’s Payton Jim On and Tsubasa Okada made the All-Tournament Team.