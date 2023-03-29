comscore Punahou boys claim national tennis event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou boys claim national tennis event

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

The Punahou boys varsity tennis team for the first time won the National All-American High School Team Invitational, held Friday and Saturday in Newport Beach, Calif. Read more

