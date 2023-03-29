comscore Kurahashi-Choy Foo’s journey to D-I ball went from Hawaii to Kansas to Texas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Kurahashi-Choy Foo’s journey to D-I ball went from Hawaii to Kansas to Texas

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • COURTESY TOBY RHODES Above, Kurahashi-Choy Foo mans third base.

    COURTESY TOBY RHODES

    Above, Kurahashi-Choy Foo mans third base.

  • COURTESY TOBY RHODES Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo is batting .306 through 20 games in 2023 for Tarleton State.

    COURTESY TOBY RHODES

    Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo is batting .306 through 20 games in 2023 for Tarleton State.

  • COURTESY TOBY RHODES Toby Rhodes

    COURTESY TOBY RHODES

    Toby Rhodes

Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo might have believed growing up he would play baseball in the Western Athletic Conference one day. Read more

Previous Story
Pitching gem earns lefty Gustin Big West honor
Next Story
Television and radio – March 29, 2023

Scroll Up