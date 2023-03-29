comscore Punahou rallies past Hawaii Baptist in volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou rallies past Hawaii Baptist in volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Elijah Smith (7) had 32 assists and two aces.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Kahale Clini slammed a kill against Hawaii Baptist Academy at the Eagles’ gym on Tuesday. Clini finished with 21 kills and five aces.

Kahale Clini pounded 21 kills and five aces as Punahou rallied for a 25-15, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-8 win over Hawaii Baptist on Tuesday night. Read more

