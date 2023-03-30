Latest census data for Hawaii reflects COVID-19 exodus

Oahu’s population dipped below 1 million last year after a net loss of nearly 21,000 residents from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released today.

The statewide population was estimated at 1,440,196 as of July 1, 2022, a decline of 1.0%, or 15,077 fewer residents after taking into account net migration from people moving in and out of the islands, and births and deaths.

The population declines coincide with the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Hawaii experienced some of the nation’s highest unemployment as the state’s tourism-dependent economy crashed and many residents moved away for cheaper living on the mainland.

In fact, during the period covered in the newly released Vintage 2022 population estimates, Oahu experienced a net loss of 31,682 residents who left the islands for other states. That figure was somewhat offset by a net gain of 5,617 in international migration to Oahu and by “natural change” — births exceeding deaths — of 5,473.

All told, Oahu lost an estimated 20,868 residents, a decline of 2.1% from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022, according to the Census Bureau estimates. (The total net loss factors in a “residual” change that cannot be attributed to natural change or migration.)

The latest report placed Oahu’s population at 995,638, down from 1,016,506 on April 1, 2020, when it first tipped the 1 million mark.

On the neighbor islands, Hawaii County saw the largest percentage growth among the state’s counties at 2.8%, which translates to a net gain of 5,684 newcomers over the 27-month period.

Maui County, meanwhile, had a net loss of 411 residents, a 0.2% drop in population, and Kauai County a net gain of 516 residents, or 0.7% growth.

Hawaii County was second behind Oahu in terms of total population, with 206,315 residents as of July 1, 2022, followed by Maui County at 164,351 and Kauai at 73,810.

Hawaii’s smallest county, Kalawao County, which encompasses Kalaupapa peninsula on Molokai, saw its census grow from 80 to 82.

By comparison, Whitman County in Washington state saw the highest percentage population growth of the nation’s counties — 10.1% — and Lassen County in California the biggest decline — 6%.