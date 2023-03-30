Letter: Build stadium in time for 2025 football season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I think Gov. Josh Green’s plan to build a new stadium and postpone development of the surrounding area is brilliant (“Green simplifying Aloha Stadium redevelopment partnership plan,” Star-Advertiser, March 7).

There is no need to reinvent the wheel. I suggest we copy a stadium design that is successful on the mainland and build it here in Halawa.

Can we now expect the kickoff of the first football game in the new stadium to occur in September 2025? Why not?

Glenda Hinchey

Foster Village

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter