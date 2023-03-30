Editorial | Letters Letter: Build stadium in time for 2025 football season Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I think Gov. Josh Green’s plan to build a new stadium and postpone development of the surrounding area is brilliant (“Green simplifying Aloha Stadium redevelopment partnership plan,” Star-Advertiser, March 7). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I think Gov. Josh Green’s plan to build a new stadium and postpone development of the surrounding area is brilliant (“Green simplifying Aloha Stadium redevelopment partnership plan,” Star-Advertiser, March 7). There is no need to reinvent the wheel. I suggest we copy a stadium design that is successful on the mainland and build it here in Halawa. Can we now expect the kickoff of the first football game in the new stadium to occur in September 2025? Why not? Glenda Hinchey Foster Village EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Increase property taxes on nonresidents