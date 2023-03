Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another school shooting and more babies dying (“Police: Nashville shooter fired indiscriminately at victims,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 28).

There are more guns in the U.S. than people. We are not going to restrict gun ownership in this country. We are not going to eliminate gun violence in this country.

We can demand mandatory background checks. We can demand mandatory gun registration. We can demand red flag laws. We can increase penalties for crimes committed with a gun. No “woke” preaching. Let’s find common grounds for sensible gun regulations.

Chuck Cohen

Kalama Valley

