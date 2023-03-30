comscore Letter: Legislature wants Green to submit to its will | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Legislature wants Green to submit to its will

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Legislature appears to be riding herd on our governor and will continue to do so until he submits to the corrupt forces within it — or until Gov. Josh Green leads the state’s second democratic revolution at the midterm elections (“Hawaii governor gets 2 confirmations, 2 rejections for Cabinet,” Star-Advertiser, March 25). Read more

