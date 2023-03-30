Editorial | Letters Letter: Legislature wants Green to submit to its will Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Legislature appears to be riding herd on our governor and will continue to do so until he submits to the corrupt forces within it — or until Gov. Josh Green leads the state’s second democratic revolution at the midterm elections (“Hawaii governor gets 2 confirmations, 2 rejections for Cabinet,” Star-Advertiser, March 25). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Legislature appears to be riding herd on our governor and will continue to do so until he submits to the corrupt forces within it — or until Gov. Josh Green leads the state’s second democratic revolution at the midterm elections (“Hawaii governor gets 2 confirmations, 2 rejections for Cabinet,” Star-Advertiser, March 25). Jack Gillmar Palolo Valley EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Increase property taxes on nonresidents