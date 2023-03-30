Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Doing the time for union-theft crime Today Updated 6:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Marilyn Ahakuelo profited extravagantly from a fraudulent scheme she and her husband — Brian Ahakuelo, one-time business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1260 — enacted to divert union money. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marilyn Ahakuelo profited extravagantly from a fraudulent scheme she and her husband — Brian Ahakuelo, one-time business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1260 — enacted to divert union money. Hired as a union administrator, she helped fake a vote to raise dues, took extravagant trips and collected luxury cars. Having been convicted in federal court for embezzlement, wire fraud and conspiracy, Ahakuelo on Tuesday was sentenced to 70 months in prison. “Now is the time she is going to have to pay the price,” Leroy Chincio, Local 1260’s current business manager, rightly said. Brian Ahakuelo’s sentencing is scheduled for June 21. Previous Story Column: Legislature unfairly restricts midwives