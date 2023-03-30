comscore Off the news: Doing the time for union-theft crime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Doing the time for union-theft crime

  Today
  • Updated 6:29 p.m.

Marilyn Ahakuelo profited extravagantly from a fraudulent scheme she and her husband — Brian Ahakuelo, one-time business manager of the Inter­national Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1260 — enacted to divert union money. Read more

