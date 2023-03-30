Off the news: Doing the time for union-theft crime

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marilyn Ahakuelo profited extravagantly from a fraudulent scheme she and her husband — Brian Ahakuelo, one-time business manager of the Inter­national Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1260 — enacted to divert union money. Hired as a union administrator, she helped fake a vote to raise dues, took extravagant trips and collected luxury cars.

Having been convicted in federal court for embezzlement, wire fraud and conspiracy, Ahakuelo on Tuesday was sentenced to 70 months in prison. “Now is the time she is going to have to pay the price,” Leroy Chincio, Local 1260’s current business manager, rightly said. Brian Ahakuelo’s sentencing is scheduled for June 21.