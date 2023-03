Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s been three years since Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii has been an in-person Memorial Day event, and perhaps we’ve forgotten how crowded it is. Still, it’s a lovely thing to witness, 6:30 p.m. May 29 at Ala Moana Regional Park, even for those who aren’t participating in setting remembrance messages afloat on the candlelit boats.

For those taking part, remembrance messages are being taken now. The event will be broadcast and livestreamed, too, for those who aren’t. For information, see lanternfloatinghawaii.com.