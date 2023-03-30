comscore $43.6M makeover to start at Blaisdell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
$43.6M makeover to start at Blaisdell

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Neal S. Blaisdell concert hall, exhibition hall and arena — a facility built in 1964 — is getting a multimillion-dollar face-lift. At top, the concert hall was part of a media tour Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above is an overall shot of the arena and concourse near the exhibition hall.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The exhibition hall.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center has started a $43.6 million renovation project requiring temporary closures to portions of the site through next year. Read more

