Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can we get a red-light traffic cam?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Question: Will they be installing a red-light traffic camera at the intersection of Piikoi and Lunalilo streets? The number of drivers turning left from Piikoi onto Lunalilo causing gridlock for those exiting the freeway onto Lunalilo Street westbound is outrageous. We’ve missed five signal changes on one occasion. Read more

