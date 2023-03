Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii design firm G70 has added two new planners to its team:

>> Ethan McKown holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Russian from the University of Montana and a Master of Arts degree in Global Policy from American University. Most recently, he worked under the office of then-Rep. Kai Kahele as a district policy dvisor.

>> Michael Donoho, AICP, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and Environmental Science and a Masters of Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Most recently, Donoho served as a senior environmental planner at Tetra Tech.

Patti Tancayo Barbee has been named the new president and CEO of the Hawaiian Community Development Board. She has been senior vice president, working for over 20 years with Kali Watson, the outgoing president, who has been nominated as Department of Hawaiian Homelands director by Gov. Josh Green. Barbee has many years of experience planning, executing and closing various types of housing projects throughout Hawaii. Earlier in her career, she spent 10 years as housing and community development supervisor at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

