BeachBows’ win streak snapped at 18

The No. 8 Hawaii beach volleyball team had its 18-match winning streak come to an end with a 4-1 loss to No. 2 UCLA on Wednesday at Los Angeles.

The BeachBows’ Ilihia Huddleston and Jaime Santer beat Sophie Moore and Tessa Van Winkle 21-16, 21-17 at the No. 3 flight. Huddleston and Santer, who played at No. 3 for the first time this season, are 13-0 and haven’t dropped a set.

The BeachBows (20-4) have lost to the Bruins (19-1) twice this season and 11 consecutive times dating to 2018.

UH women’s golf team finishes 14th

The Hawaii women’s golf team finished 14th and last at the Anuenue Spring Break Classic on Wednesday at Kaanapali’s Royal Course.

The Rainbow Wahine finished the three-day event at 49-over-par 913. Pepperdine won with an 846.

Hawaii’s top golfer was Focus Jonglikit, who finished tied for 44th at 8-over 224. UCLA’s Zoe Campos captured medalist honors with a 204.

UH’s Homolkova honored by Big West

Hawaii’s Nikola Homolkova was named Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Homolkova, a sophomore from Puelhrimov, Czech Republic, beat Cal State Northridge’s Sasha Turckak 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (6), and UC Santa Barbara’s Camille Kiss 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 last week.

Homolkova has won six of her last eight matches since moving into the No. 2 singles spot, including 4-0 in conference play.

In doubles, Homolkova and partner Ana Vilcek split their matches last week.

UH’s Mantellato Dias wins weekly award

Hawaii’s Bia Mantellato Dias was named Big West Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Mantellato Dias, a freshman attacker from Sao Paulo, Brazil, combined for seven goals for the No. 4 Rainbow Wahine in victories over No. 9 Long Beach State and No. 3 California last week.

Mantellato Dias, who has won the weekly award twice this season, leads Hawaii with 58 goals, 107 shots and a .542 shooting percentage.

UH Hilo’s Cho receives national recognition

Hawaii Hilo’s Ryan Cho was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II West Region Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Cho, a senior first baseman from San Diego, batted 10-for-15 with six runs scored and seven RBIs as the Vulcans won two of three from Hawaii Pacific.

He is hitting .418 with eight doubles and hasn’t committed an error in 137 chances.

Earlier in the week, Cho was named PacWest Player of the Week.