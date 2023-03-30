comscore BeachBows’ win streak snapped at 18 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows’ win streak snapped at 18

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

The No. 8 Hawaii beach volleyball team had its 18-match winning streak come to an end with a 4-1 loss to No. 2 UCLA on Wednesday at Los Angeles. Read more

Previous Story
UH catcher Duarte gladly taking the hit for the team
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 30, 2023

Scroll Up