CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Sand Island Field No. 5; Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts at Sand Island Field No. 6. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA East: Castle vs. Kalani at Kilauea

District Park field; Roosevelt at Kaiser;

Kailua at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Kapolei; Pearl City at Mililani; Leilehua at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Aiea; McKinley at Waipahu; Waialua vs. Farrington at

Lanakila District Park. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Cal Poly vs.

Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: Hanalani vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts.

ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Waialua; Aiea at Mililani; Waianae at Campbell; Pearl City at Kapolei; Radford at Nanakuli. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha,

5 p.m.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH Varsity I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field No. 2; Kamehameha at Punahou. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College men: UC San Diego vs.

Hawaii, 1 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Kamehameha at

Hawaii Baptist; Punahou at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Hawaii Baptist II at Damien; Le Jardin at Saint Louis; Maryknoll at Punahou II. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at McKinley;

Roosevelt at Castle; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Farrington vs. Anuenue at Kaimuki; Kalani at Kaiser; Moanalua at Kahuku. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific vs.

Kamehameha, 6 p.m. at UH’s Duke

Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

OIA East

Wednesday

At Moanalua

Moanalua 12, Roosevelt 1. W—Dakota Pagente. L—Nathaniel Kurano.

Leading hitters—Moan: Rayden Miguel

2 runs; Shayde Koga 2 RBIs; Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs;

Dawson Sugawa 2-3, 3b, 3 RBIs; Connor Dempsey HR, 2 runs; Nate Alvaro 2b,

3 runs; Tyler Tonokawa 2 runs. Roos: Tokujiro Wada-Goode 2-3; Xavier Pressley 2-2.

OIA West

Wednesday

At Mililani

Kapolei 5, Mililani 2. W—Matt Kapololu. L—Skye Hyun.

Leading hitters—Kap: Ezra Kanakaole 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Jonah Fuentes 2 runs; Keanu Laforteza 2 runs; Skyden Muromachi 2b. Mil: Brayden Suehisa 3b.

At Campbell

Campbell 2, Leilehua 1. W—Kalaeloa Kalua. L—Koen Barton.

Leading hitters—Camp: Ridge Choy 2-4, 2b; Hunter Lindsey 3b.

At Pearl City

Pearl City 7, Nanakuli 3. W—Jayden Mizuno. L—Donald Kapaku Jr. S—Devin Won.

Leading hitters—PC: Logan Honma 3-3, 3 2bs, 2 runs; Eddie Ogasawara 2 runs; Drew Boyles 3-3, 2b; Devin Fujino 2-3. Nan: Ronald Vea III 2-3; Micah Nihoa 2b; Jordan Kay 3b.

OIA DIVISION II

Wednesday

At Kahuku District Park

Waianae 7, Kahuku 2. W—Shysten

Nagasako. L—Orion Ramie.

Leading hitters—Wain: Chaseten Rice 2b, 2 runs; Austin Jackson-Anderson 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Kah: Malakai Vendiola 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs.

At McKinley

Waipahu 19, McKinley 0, 5 inn.

W—Kawika Mendoza. L—Alex Anderson.

Leading hitters—Waip: Ryne Yoshimura 2-2, 3 runs; Dennis Liam Delos Santos

2 runs; Dillon Shim 2 runs; Iokua Kahaleua 2b, 2 RBIs; Kylan Kono 2-4, 2b, 2 runs,

3 RBIs; Ronsen Manzano 2 runs; Chase Maruyama 2-3, 2b; Tobi Yamaguchi 2 runs; Donnie Miller 3b.

BIIF

Wednesday

At Pahoa

Kamehameha-Hawaii 4, Pahoa 4.

W—Dylan Hanson. L—Shane Sale Silva.

Leading hitter—KSH: Noah Palea 2-2, 2b, 2 runs.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity I

Wednesday

At Punahou

‘Iolani 10, Punahou 6. W—Molly Dyer.

L—Justice Tiberi.

Leading hitters—Iol: Milla Fukuda 2-4; Mia Carbonell HR, 4 RBIs; Hunter Salausa-

Galletes HR; Harley Acosta 2-5. Pun: Taryn Ho 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sydney Capello HR, 3 RBIs; Mia Hashimoto 2-4.

At Sand Island Field

Kamehameha 11, Maryknoll 2.

W—Kiani Soller. L—Jenna Sniffen.

Leading hitters—KS: Marley Espiau 2b,

2 runs; Kezia Lucas 2-4, 3 RBIs; Bobbi Cambra 2-4. Mary: Palehua Silva 2-4.

Varsity II

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha 18, Pac-Five 2, 5 inn.

W—Naleo Kelley. L—Kylie Oshita.

Leading hitters—KS: Heather Nakatsukasa

2 runs; Anaya Alameida 3-3, 2b, HR,

2 runs, 5 RBIs; Kelley 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Jade Kiyan 2-3, 2 runs; Alisiya Medeiros 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mya Kishida 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kanoena Garcia 3-3, 3b, 4 RBIs; Isis Pili 2b. P5: Chloe Horikawa 3-3; Elyse Yoshioka 2-3, 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

UH Men’s Schedule/RESULTS

(20-2 overall, 3-1 Big West)

Jan. 12 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 13 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 18 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 20 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 25 at Queen W, 3-0

Jan. 26 at Belmont Abbey W, 3-0

Jan. 28 at Barton W, 3-0

Feb. 10 at Stanford W, 3-0

Feb. 11 at Stanford W, 3-0

Feb. 16 vs. Concordia W, 3-1

Feb. 17 vs. Concordia W, 3-0

Feb. 22 vs. LIU W, 3-0

Feb. 24 vs. LIU W, 3-0

March 1 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-1

March 3 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-0

March 9 vs. Purdue FW W, 3-0

March 10 vs. Penn State L, 3-1

March 11 vs. UCLA W, 3-1

March 17 vs. Long Beach St.* L, 3-0

March 18 vs. Long Beach St.* W, 3-0

March 24 at CSUN* W, 3-0

March 25 at CSUN* W, 3-0

Friday at UC Santa Babara* 4 p.m.

Saturday at UC Santa Babara* 4 p.m.

April 7 vs. UC Irvine* 7 p.m.

April 8 vs. UC Irvine* 7 p.m.

April 14 UC San Diego* 7 p.m.

April 15 UC San Diego* 7 p.m.

*—Big West match

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity II

University def. Punahou 22-25, 25-20,

18-25, 25-19, 15-9

OIA East

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Roosevelt def. Anuenue 25-3, 25-8, 25-9

Kaiser def. Kalaheo 25-12, 25-14, 25-15

McKinley def. Kaimuki 25-14, 24-26, 25-16,

25-21

Kalani def. Farrington 22-25, 25-18, 25-15,

25-19

Kahuku def. Castle 17-25, 25-23, 25-22,

25-17

Boys JV

Kaiser def. Kalaheo 21-12, 21-13

Farrington def. Kalani 16-21, 21-15, 15-8

Castle def. Kahuku 21-18, 18-21, 15-14

OIA West

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Aiea def. Campbell 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

Boys JV

Campbell def. Aiea 21-20, 21-18

WATER POLO

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 8, Punahou 4. Goal scorers—KS: Ava Gurney 2, Jordyn Nishimura 2, Leinaala Wong 2, Tea Brandon, Laikukamahina Wong. Pun: Allison Kauahi 3, Synnove Robinson.

Girls Varsity II

Le Jardin 14, ‘Iolani 1. Goal scorers—LeJ: Siena Settle 5, Eden Waqainabete 3, Ha’aipo Kanoa-Wong 3, Hayden Nottage, Abby Ward, Zoe Wiechman. Iol: Kaya Pestana.

OIA

Wedneday

Girls Varsity

Kaiser 10, Waipahu 0. Goal scorers—Kais: Jaime Farah 3, Kimie Ginoza 2,

Larissa Goloveyko 2, Sekai Apuzen-Ito, Ashley Bethke, Sara Faulkner.

Kapolei 18, Kailua 1. Goal scorers—Kap: Kayla Nadig 4, Tatum Pascua 3,

Keeley Nadig 3, Kaya Gabriel-Medeiros 2, Eleina Moleta 2, Juliana Fliss, Holly LeDoux, Venezuela Lino, Marisol Salas-Selem. Kail: Alani Mierzwa.

Moanalua 5, Pearl City 0 (forfeit)

TENNIS

OIA East

Wednesday

Boys

Kailua 3, Moanalua 2

Kaiser 3, Kahuku 2

Girls

Moanalua 5, Kailua 0

Kaiser 5, Kahuku 0

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College

At Los Angeles

Wednesday

UCLA 4, Hawaii 1

1. Peri Brennan/Abby Van Winkle (UCLA)

def. Brooke Van Sickle/Kaylee Glagau

(UH) 21-10, 21-12.

2. Jessie Smith/Lexy Denaburg (UCLA)

def. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH)

21-17, 21-16.

3. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH)

def. Sophie Moore/Tessa Van Winkle

(UCLA) 21-16, 21-17.

4. Rileigh Powers/Haley Hallgren (UCLA)

def. Sofia Russo/Lea Kruse (UH) 21-17,

21-12.

5. Jaden Whitmarsh/Marlie Monserez

(UCLA) def. Sydney Miller/Chandler

Cowell (UH) 21-12, 21-15