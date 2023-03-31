Letter: New stadium will need parking for tailgating

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The talk of development around the new stadium with affordable housing and an entertainment district needs to include an adequate amount of space for parking. Read more

Even with the parking available for past University of Hawaii football games, there still weren’t enough spaces. Lots would fill up quickly, leaving drivers no choice but to park on nearby neighborhood streets.

The college football fan attendance experience across the entire country includes tailgating along with watching the game. Tailgating would be beneficial for Aiea and Salt Lake food establishments, so fans can order food for their respective tailgate gatherings. Food establishments in other areas would also benefit.

Social gatherings with family and friends are an important part of the game-day experience. If you build it, we will come. But what about the parking?

Judd Ota

Aiea

