Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Although a 2022 state proclamation indicates the absolute importance of the ohia tree — whose population is densest in Hawaii County because of the island’s geologic age — there seems to be no mandate for its protection. Read more

Although a 2022 state proclamation indicates the absolute importance of the ohia tree — whose population is densest in Hawaii County because of the island’s geologic age — there seems to be no mandate for its protection.

Every day in Hawaii County, full acres of forest including the ohia are destroyed by bulldozers and excavators with no thought to conserving this historic and environmental resource. Not only does the grubbing and grading destroy habitats, the loss of forested areas leads directly to flooding issues.

As part of planning for the future, a Puna subdivision recommended in 1997 that a green border of approximately 10 feet be left along the side and back boundaries of a development to provide habitat for birds and wildlife, and that landscaping preserve native plants such as the ohia tree.

A system’s sustainability depends on people working respectfully and responsibly with one another and the resources provided. This model of sustainability is central to Hawaiian culture and history. It is uniquely Hawaii’s, and it is not ridiculous to apply the historically proven system of working together within the bounds of the resources available.

Sarah Kay

Keaau

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter