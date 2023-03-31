Letter: Vote out officials who would seek pay raises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is anyone surprised that the Honolulu Salary Commission, appointed by the mayor and City Council, recommended giving the mayor and his department heads 12.5% raises? Read more

It gets worse: The commission recommended a 60.2% raise for the leader of the Council. Did I fail to mention that the Council must approve the raises?

Politics at its best, alive and well in Honolulu. I hope the people who voted will remember when election time comes around and vote these people out.

Morris DeRego

Waipahu

