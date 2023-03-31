Editorial | Letters Letter: Vote out officials who would seek pay raises Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Is anyone surprised that the Honolulu Salary Commission, appointed by the mayor and City Council, recommended giving the mayor and his department heads 12.5% raises? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Is anyone surprised that the Honolulu Salary Commission, appointed by the mayor and City Council, recommended giving the mayor and his department heads 12.5% raises? It gets worse: The commission recommended a 60.2% raise for the leader of the Council. Did I fail to mention that the Council must approve the raises? Politics at its best, alive and well in Honolulu. I hope the people who voted will remember when election time comes around and vote these people out. Morris DeRego Waipahu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Legislature wants Green to submit to its will