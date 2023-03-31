comscore Off The News: More local food in schools takes a hit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: More local food in schools takes a hit

  • Today
  • Updated 8:33 p.m.

Hawaii’s Act 175, signed in 2021, requires the state Department of Education, by 2030, to obtain locally 30% of the food served to students — but legislators report that DOE has been opaque about efforts to step up progress on this requirement. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Floating-lantern event returns to beach

Scroll Up