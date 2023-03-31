Bank of Hawaii makes list of trustworthy firms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii was ranked by Newsweek for the second consecutive year as one of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America.”

Bankoh is the only business in Hawaii to appear on the list. A total of 700 companies across 23 industries are listed. In the banking industry category, Bank of Hawaii ranks No. 4 nationwide.

Newsweek partnered with Statista, a statistics database and consumer research firm, to compile its second annual list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Publicly held and privately held companies with revenues over $500 million were evaluated on customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. The rankings were determined based on a sample of 25,000 surveyed people from a total of 95,000 evaluations submitted.

“We are thrilled to again be named as one of the most trustworthy companies in the nation,” Bankoh Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho said in a statement. “Bank of Hawai‘i strives every day to build and maintain meaningful connections, both in the community and with our employees.”

The complete list is at bit.ly/3ZqXapt.