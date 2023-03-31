Kokua Line: What’s the service fee to renew car registration?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I just received my motor vehicle registration renewal and see that a new, “convenient” renewal option is available, the self-service kiosk. Problem is that my nearest kiosk is 25 miles away! In the past I paid this bill online, which was truly convenient. However, I see now that there is a 2.35% transaction fee, which adds $10 to the cost of my renewal. I cannot remember the fee being that high in the past, but it seems excessive. What can you tell us about this new development?

Answer: Motorists started paying the 2.35% credit/debit card service fee for online renewals in November, which we wrote about at the time (808ne.ws/3JXHHrk). The city had previously absorbed these transaction fees for renewals done online, but not for credit/debit card payments by other methods; the bill exceeded $1 million a year, a spokesperson said.

Renewing at a self-­service DMV Now kiosk won’t save you money — fees there are higher. A 2.5% credit/debit card serv­ice fee and a $4 “remote transaction fee” applies to each transaction, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. The kiosks aren’t new — the first was installed in 2019 — and are now located at eight Oahu grocery stores, all but one a Safeway. One reason people like the kiosks is that they print out the registration emblem on the spot — there’s no waiting for the license plate tag in the mail, as with online renewals.

Using a credit or debit card to pay for your motor vehicle registration renewal carries a processing fee whether you renew online, at a kiosk or at a satellite city hall. To avoid the fee, you can pay by cash or check in person, or by check by mail. For instructions on how to renew your vehicle’s registration by any of these methods, go to 808ne.ws/3TYgqJJ or go to the Department of Customer Services website at honolulu.gov/csd/mvinformation and click on “Vehicle Registration Renewal.”

Q: Regarding the red-light traffic cams and DOT’s explanation that “a vehicle is considered in violation of Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-32 if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a traffic signal that is steady red.” What if there’s no painted stop line or it’s faded?

A: Hawaii Revised Statutes 291C-32(3)(A) covers this, saying that “vehicular traffic facing a steady red signal alone shall stop at a clearly marked stop line, but if none, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection or, if none, then before entering the intersection and shall remain standing until an indication to proceed is shown.”

So regardless of whether there is a clearly painted stop line or crosswalk, the car should stop before the intersection begins.

Auwe

Auwe to the silver van that almost hit me in a specially constructed protected crosswalk in Salt Lake. If I had not stopped in time, my dog and I would have been crushed. There are signs all along the street to stop for pedestrians, but you sped through the intersection anyway. Beware, pedestrians: Always be vigilant even if you have the walk sign or are in a bright yellow-poled crosswalk, as there are still incompetent, ignorant, irresponsible drivers out there, and you as the pedestrian will always be the loser. — Angry pedestrian

Mahalo

My grandson and I enjoyed the Kuhio Day Parade. It was a lovely day. We want to thank the organizers and all the participants. There was no congestion for spectators. There was no problem finding parking, and there was shade in many places while we waited. We realize it takes a lot of work, and the community was supportive. If it had been held in Waikiki, we would not have gone. — Arlene Pack, Suffolk, Va.

