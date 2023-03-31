comscore Mexican citizen deported from U.S. 8 times is busted in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mexican citizen deported from U.S. 8 times is busted in Hawaii

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

A citizen of Mexico who has been removed for immigration law violations eight times pleaded guilty to a ninth federal offense Tuesday after he was arrested driving drunk without a license on Hawaii island in August. Read more

Kauai woman gets 17-years for 'staggering' tax, fraud schemes

