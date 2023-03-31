comscore Rearview Mirror: Bed races, National Dollar Stores pique interest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Bed races, National Dollar Stores pique interest

  By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.
  Adelaide "Frenchy" DeSoto

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1978

    Adelaide “Frenchy” DeSoto

  National Dollar Stores occupied the makai-Waikiki corner of King and Fort streets from 1947 until about 1966 when the entire block was razed to build the Financial Plaza of the Pacific. National Dollar Stores sold household goods, shoes, apparel and notions at affordable prices. It was one of the largest Chinese American-owned retail chains in U.S. history.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    National Dollar Stores occupied the makai-Waikiki corner of King and Fort streets from 1947 until about 1966 when the entire block was razed to build the Financial Plaza of the Pacific. National Dollar Stores sold household goods, shoes, apparel and notions at affordable prices. It was one of the largest Chinese American-owned retail chains in U.S. history.

  The Financial Plaza of the Pacific was completed around 1969 and housed the Bank of Hawaii, American Savings, Territorial Savings, Castle & Cooke and many other companies in over 500,000 square feet of office space.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1968

    The Financial Plaza of the Pacific was completed around 1969 and housed the Bank of Hawaii, American Savings, Territorial Savings, Castle & Cooke and many other companies in over 500,000 square feet of office space.

People ask me all the time where I get the ideas for my columns. Many of them come from questions readers send me. Here are three I’ve gotten in the past few weeks. Read more

