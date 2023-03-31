Rearview Mirror: Bed races, National Dollar Stores pique interest
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 10:41 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1978
Adelaide “Frenchy” DeSoto
STAR-ADVERTISER
National Dollar Stores occupied the makai-Waikiki corner of King and Fort streets from 1947 until about 1966 when the entire block was razed to build the Financial Plaza of the Pacific. National Dollar Stores sold household goods, shoes, apparel and notions at affordable prices. It was one of the largest Chinese American-owned retail chains in U.S. history.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1968
The Financial Plaza of the Pacific was completed around 1969 and housed the Bank of Hawaii, American Savings, Territorial Savings, Castle & Cooke and many other companies in over 500,000 square feet of office space.