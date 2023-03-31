Despite success against UCSB, Hawaii is taking nothing for granted
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@ST ARADVERTISER.COM / 2022
Jack Walmer backed up Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle last season before moving on to UC Santa Barbara.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022
Former Punahou standout Ryan Wilcox has been one of UC Santa Barbara’s best players, but he has never beaten Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree