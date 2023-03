Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bia Mantellato Dias scored seven goals as the No. 4 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat No. 18 UC San Diego 12-10 on Thursday in La Jolla, Calif.

Mantellato Dias’ goal total was the most by a Rainbow Wahine since Amarens Genee had seven against Colorado State in 2013.

Lot Stertefeld scored twice, and Lucia Gomez de la Puente, Emma van Rossum and Jordan Wedderburn each had a goal for Hawaii, which improved to 17-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big West. UC San Diego fell to 9-16, 1-3.