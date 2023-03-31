Punahou edges Saint Louis in drama-filled game with multiple ejections

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aaron Taka brought some much needed stability to a baseball game that sorely needed it on Thursday.

The Punahou right-hander retired all seven batters he faced to close out an intensely emotional 3-2 victory over No. 4 Saint Louis at Ala Wai Field.

Taka struck out two in the seventh inning and combined with starter Trent Nagamine on a three-hitter to knock the Crusaders (7-3-1) out of the ILH lead and keep the ninth-ranked Buffanblu (6-5) alive in the chase to win the regular season.

The game took an unfortunate turn in the bottom of the third inning after Punahou scored three times to take a 3-1 lead.

After a bunt from Jake Hiromoto scored Nolan Souza, who beat the throw home from Saint Louis pitcher Yosei Takahashi, Crusaders coach George Gusman walked out of the dugout toward the third-base line and yelled something at the Punahou dugout.

A few seconds later, he was ejected from the game, which led to words exchanged from parents and supporters of both teams in the stands.

Gusman said it was only the second time he’s been thrown out of a game, but he did it to support his players.

“I just think that the (coaching) staff over there is not holding their kids accountable for things that are being said from that dugout,” Gusman said. “This is not the first time this has happened. It’s unacceptable. We hold our kids to a certain standard, and the words being used from that dugout are not acceptable.”

Saint Louis beat Punahou 3-2 earlier this season in a game that saw Souza get tossed.

Crusaders third baseman Kahanu Martinez was thrown out of Thursday’s game at the end of the fourth inning when he ran into Punahou first baseman Hunter Nishina at first base well after he grounded out for the third out.

“I was in our dugout and did not hear what coach Gusman is talking about. He seemed very upset,” Punahou coach Keenan Sue said. “I am happy to talk to coach Gusman about it directly and not through the media and he is welcome to call me if he wants to. He is correct. We always want to hold our players to a higher standard.”

Gusman said he planned to address the issue with the league.

“Maybe I went too far, and if so I apologize, but I was really upset with what everybody could hear was said,” Gusman said. “It’s not acceptable. This is just a baseball game. The kids work hard and we coach them to play the game the right way and it’s unacceptable that this is continued to be allowed to happen. That’s why I was so upset. This is not the first time.”

In the race for the regular-season title and automatic state berth, Kamehameha defeated Mid-Pacific 4-2 on Thursday night to take a half-game lead over the Crusaders and ‘Iolani with three to play.

The Owls are a game back and the Buffanblu are two back with games left against Kamehameha and ‘Iolani.

“The boys have struggled this year and they’ve identified the things they need to work on to get better and they’ve been working on it in practice, so I’m really happy they were able to capitalize on some of the work they have done,” Sue said. “Now they still didn’t execute on some of the stuff they did work on, so we’re just going to keep pounding the fundamentals.”

Punahou put the leadoff batter on base in each of the last three innings but failed to score. Four consecutive batters reached base to lead off the sixth, but the first two outs were recorded on rundowns between third and home after missed bunt attempts.

Taka, who came on after Saint Louis strung together consecutive two-out hits in the fifth, got a flyout to end the threat and then recorded the next six outs on either ground balls or strikeouts.

“I was on the bench today, but I had to get ready for my team and go out there and do the best I could,” said Taka, who also plays center field. “Coach told me I was second (up) before the game and I was just going to go out there and make sure we got the win today. Fastballs pretty much, fastballs outside and in.”

Saint Louis, which has already played Punahou, ‘Iolani and Mid-Pacific twice, has Damien and Pac-Five next before closing the regular season against Kamehameha.

—

ILH

At Ala Wai Field

Punahou 3, Saint Louis 2

W—Trent Nagamine. L—Yosei Takahashi. S—Aaron Taka.

Leading hitters—Pun: Jake Hiromoto 2-3, 2b; Raiden Shibayama 2-3; Nolan Souza 2b.

At ‘Iolani

‘Iolani 3, Damien 0

W—Tyler Young. L—Cade.

Leading hitters—Iol: Travis Ujimori 2-3; Cole Yonamine 2-3.

At Central Oahu Regional Park field

Pac-Five 8, Maryknoll 7, 8 inn.

W—Alika Ahu. L—Jake Remily.

Leading hitters—P5: Ace Perry 2-4, 2 runs; Caleb Kim 2b, 3 RBIs; Anthony Ahu-Fisher 2-4; Ahu 2-3. Mary: JJ Noda 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kory Chu 2-4; Noah Nakaoka 2 RBIs; Remily 3b, 2 runs.

At Central Oahu Regional Park field

Kamehameha 4, Mid-Pacific 2

W—Blade Paragas. L—Payton Dixon. S—Greyson Osbun.

Leading hitters—KS: Bruce Boucher 2b. MPI: Chris Canon.

OIA EAST

At Kahala Field

Kalani 2, Castle 0

W—Joseph Yamauchi. L—NA. S—Logan Ouchi.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Kupono Akaka 2-3; Ouchi 2-3.

OIA DIVISION II

At Radford

Radford 13, Waialua 12, 8 inn.

W—Jacob Barner. L—Nate Delamarter.

Leading hitters—Rad: Caden Noble 3-6, 2b, 2 runs; Zyon Telles-Kuwahara 2 runs; Taylon Erikson 2 runs; Matolo Tauanuu 3-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Wendell Harrison 2-5, 2b, 2 RBis; Xavier De Alba 2-4. Wail: Elden Myers 2-3, 3 runs; Kaipo Albeso-Notebo 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Delamarter 3 runs; Ian Dobecki 2-3, 2 RBIs.

At Kailua District Park

Kalaheo 14, Kaimuki 4, 5 inn.

W—Abram Toy. L—Blaze Carlson.

Leading hitters—Kalh: Vincent Bandini 2 runs; Alika Amasiu 3 runs; Abram Toy 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Eric Hufstetler 2 runs; Noah Toy 2 RBIs; Wyatt Garvey 2 runs. Kaim: Jomari Peter 2-3; Carlson 2 RBIs.

MIL

Baldwin 7, Lahainaluna 0

W—Kade Fujioka. L—Dane Markulis.

Leading hitters—Bald: Fujioka 2-3, runs; Kuhio Aloy 3-3; Levi Maddela 3b; Kaden Anderson 2b.

Maui High 3, Kamehameha-Maui 0

W—Chris Mata. L—Kaimi Kahalekai.