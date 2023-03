Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During Thursday’s weight-training session in Fullerton, Calif., the Hawaii baseball team pumped iron — and the volume.

“Just pumping some reggae,” said coach Rich Hill, whose Rainbow Warriors play Cal State Fullerton tonight in the opener of a three-game series at Goodwin Field. “Announcing our presence with authority. We do everything with music … and food.”

On every road trip, outfielder Naighel Ali‘i Calderon and pitcher Tyler Dyball haul the ’Bow-personalized Bumpboxx; reliever Tai Atkins is in charge of the conch shell. “We blow the conch before we enter any field, and then we have a song (“Aloha ‘Aina”) we enter to,” Hill said.

After winning five of six, the ’Bows appear to be pumped up to play a Fullerton team that has won five in a row and eight of nine. Both teams have 12-8 overall records. The ’Bows are 2-1 in the Big West, the Titans are 5-1 in league play.

“They’re extremely hot, kind of finding their groove,” Hill said, “but so are we.”

This season, five of the Titans’ eight losses have been in games in which the opposing team started a left-hander. The ’Bows will start left-handed pitchers Harry Gustin tonight and Randy Abshier on Saturday.

Left-handers Harrison Bodendorf and Ben Zeigler-Namoa join right-hander Alex Giroux as candidates to start on Sunday. Closer Connor Harrison, who has five saves and a 0.98 ERA, also is left-handed.

Gustin is the acknowledged ace, having allowed an earned run and six hits in 122⁄3 innings his past two games. Hill and pitching coach Mathew Troupe implore pitchers to get ahead on the first three pitches of every at-bat. The goal is 70% in winning the three pitches. Against Tulane a week ago, Gustin was at 78%

“Troupe always talks about setting the tone on Fridays,” Gustin said. “That’s kind of my job first inning. Get out there, get on the right foot, and just do my job as long as I can.”

Giroux (3-0, team-best 0.81 ERA) and Bodendorf are available for long relief. Harrison has baffled opposing hitters with a four-pitch repertoire: 66 mph curveball, changeup, mid-80s fastball, and newly developed slider.

“That’s the beauty of pitching,” Hill said. “You don’t have to throw hard. I remember (Hall of Fame manager) Sparky Anderson telling me, ‘You have to throw over 90 or under 80.’ When you think about it, that’s about right. When you can mix and keep hitters off balance, and you can throw a changeup with the exact arm speed as a fastball, you’re going to be effective.”

Troupe said the 6-foot, 185-pound Harrison might be viewed as a “small-throwing, slow-throwing lefty — and he’s pitched the exact opposite. He’s pitched like he’s Randy frickin’ Johnson. … He turns into demon mode. He wants to win. He’s fighting everybody else who always used to say he’s this small-throwing lefty who’s never going to go anywhere.”

The Titans’ rotation begins with left-hander Tyler Stultz, who played four years at Ohlone College before spending two at Fullerton. He is 3-1 with a 3.74 ERA.

“For the most part, he’s been the “Steady Eddie” guy for us,” Fullerton coach Jason Dietrich said. “We know what we’re going to get out of him. Having him lead your weekend is important.”

Trevor Hinkel, who will start on Saturday, has been hurt with seemingly a poor inning every start. “He throws strikes,” Dietrich said of the Pepperdine transfer, “but he always has one inning where it gets away from him.”

Center fielder Carter White is hitting .424 while striking out only 4.1% of his plate appearances. Of second baseman Nate Nankil’s 27 hits, 12 have been for extra bases. Designated hitter Brendan Bobo is all (team-high four homers) or nothing (23 strikeouts in 52 at-bats).

“I think we’ve done some positive things,” Dietrich said. “Titan baseball is play hard, play fundamental baseball, and play with energy.”