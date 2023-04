Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What do some people not understand (“Funerals set for 5 of Nashville school shooting’s 6 victims,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 31)?

Semiautomatic weapons are meant to kill people. A deer hunter doesn’t want to use this type of weapon. There is no need for the public to own this type of weapon.

Ban these weapons for all but law enforcement personnel. It’s that simple.

Jerald Takesono

Kaneohe

