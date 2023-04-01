Open government laws aim to restore public trust
- By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The new laws, a response to recent criminal and ethical violations by some state lawmakers, address transparency in government, ethical standards, lobbying and campaign spending.
Gov. Josh Green received applause Friday from legislative leaders and advocates of public integrity after signing seven “good government” bills at the state Capitol.
-
Gov. Josh Green gathered the bills he signed Friday.
