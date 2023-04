Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The No. 4 University of Hawaii water polo team gave head coach Maureen Cole her 200th career victory at UH in emphatic fashion, defeating Cal State Fullerton 20-3 in Fullerton, Calif., on Friday.

The 17-point victory is the biggest margin of victory in program history for a conference match, surpassing the previous record of 16 against Pacific in 2006. The win raised Cole’s record to 200-89 in 12 years at the helm, including five Big West regular-season titles.

Hawaii (18-3, 5-0 Big West) built an 11-2 lead by halftime despite sitting many of its starters. The ‘Bows scored the first five goals of the match, with 11 different players finishing in the scoring column for Hawaii.

Raha Peiravani had five goals to lead the Rainbow Wahine, while Morgan Rios had three. Lot Stertefeld, Jordan Wedderburn and Emilia Schoor all added two goals for Hawaii. Mia Solaorzano led the Titans (11-15, 0-3) with two goals.

UH splits at East Meets West Invitational

The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split its two matches on the opening day of the East Meets West Invitational on Friday in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Hawaii (21-5) lost its first match against No. 3 Florida State 4-1, then bounced back to beat No. 11 Georgia State 4-1.

The Rainbow Wahine pushed the Seminoles (22-2), with three of the matchups going to a third set, but Hawaii was unable to win any of them. Hawaii’s lone victory came on the No. 1 court, where Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle defeated Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoof 22-20, 21-15. The loss to the Seminoles was the first loss of the season for the duo of Ilihia Huddleston and Jaime Santer, who had started the season 13-0.

In their second match, Hawaii started fast against Georgia State (13-9), winning the first three matchups. After wins by Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo on the No. 4 court, and Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner on the No. 2 court, the Huddleston-Santer pair bounced back on Court 3 to clinch the win for Hawaii with a 21-18, 21-19 win over Lila Bordis and Yasmin Kuck.

The tournament continues today, with Hawaii taking on No. 16 Florida International at 6 a.m., then No. 5 LSU at 9:30 a.m.

UC San Diego powers past UH in softball

UC San Diego left fielder Alexa DeMarse’s first home run of the season powered the Tritons to a 4-1 win over the University of Hawaii softball team in Friday’s Big West series opener at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

DeMarse hit a tie-breaking three-run shot to left field in the top of the sixth inning for UCSD’s fifth homer of the season and Jada Cecil finished off a two-hit complete-game victory. Cecil (6-5) held the Rainbow Wahine to two hits and struck out eight.

UH sophomore Brianna Lopez (10-6) struck out six over 51⁄3 innings and took the loss.

The ’Bows took the lead on Haley Johnson’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. UCSD tied it in the fifth when a sacrifice bunt was thrown away, allowing Hailey Mulligan, who reached base on a wild pitch on a swinging third strike, to score from first.

The Rainbow Wahine (20-13, 3-4 Big West) dropped their third straight and face the Tritons (14-17, 4-3) in a doubleheader today starting at noon.