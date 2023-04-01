‘Iolani topples Punahou in ILH boys volleyball
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani outside hitter Casey Lyons put a kill past Punahou’s Adam Haidar (4) and Afatia Thompson (8) during the second set on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani outside hitter Colby Fournier, top left, embraces libero Keegan Martyn after the match.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani outside hitter Casey Lyons (5) and Punahou’s Emanuele Clini, right, battle at the net during the first set.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree