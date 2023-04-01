comscore ‘Iolani topples Punahou in ILH boys volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani topples Punahou in ILH boys volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani outside hitter Casey Lyons put a kill past Punahou’s Adam Haidar (4) and Afatia Thompson (8) during the second set on Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani outside hitter Colby Fournier, top left, embraces libero Keegan Martyn after the match.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani outside hitter Casey Lyons (5) and Punahou’s Emanuele Clini, right, battle at the net during the first set.

Senior night was a delight for ‘Iolani, which got 10 kills from Casey Lyons in a stunning 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of first-place Punahou on Friday night at Father Bray Athletic Center. Read more

