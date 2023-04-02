Column: Support public financing for elections

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senate Bill 1543 is the most significant public financing bill currently being considered throughout the nation. There are only a few days left in the legislative session for it to be scheduled for a hearing in the House Finance Committee. If that does not happen this very important bill dies. And that would be a serious blow to efforts to get big money out of politics.

Common Cause has been working closely with members of our Hawaii board, our local members and a coalition of advocates throughout this session on this groundbreaking legislation. Overwhelmingly, the voters strongly support this measure. Everyone is very aware of the recent high-profile corruption scandals and they want to see changes implemented by this Legislature to address the root causes of corruption. If this bill becomes law, Hawaii will be the leading example for all states to show what a truly inclusive, representative and multiracial democracy looks like.

SB 1543, introduced by state Sen. Karl Rhoads, proposes a statewide public financing program for elections. This legislation is a critical step toward ensuring that every voter’s voice is heard, regardless of financial resources or corporate connections. We believe that this bill is an essential step toward strengthening our democracy and promoting fair and transparent elections.

The influence of money in politics is a major problem that has been recognized by both political parties. Big money in politics not only threatens the integrity of our democratic process, but it also drowns out the voices of ordinary citizens, who may not have the resources to compete with candidates who rake in contributions from big donors or special interest groups.

A public financing program for elections would help to encourage and empower more worthy candidates to run for public office. By providing these candidates with public funds to run their campaigns, every candidate, regardless of their financial resources, has a fairer shot at introducing themselves to voters. This program will mitigate the influence of well-known “Big Money” groups that have exerted undue influence over Hawaii’s politics. It would help ensure that our elected officials are truly accountable to their constituents, not to special interests.

This program would promote transparency. Candidates who participate in the program would be required to disclose their sources of funding, which would ensure that voters have access to information about who is supporting each candidate. Voters will welcome the pushback against the kind of “dark money” spending that has become so pervasive. There was widespread dismay in the last elections at outside groups spending unlimited amounts of money on behalf of certain candidates who did not disclose their donors.

In states like Connecticut and Maine, which have implemented public financing programs, candidates who participate in the program often spend less money than those who rely solely on private donations. Candidates who participate in the program are not required to spend all their time “dialing for dollars,” and instead, can devote their time to engaging directly with their constituents.

SB 1543 is a critical step toward promoting fair and transparent elections in Hawaii, reducing the influence of big money in Hawaii’s politics and ensure that every voter’s voice is heard.

This is a moment for leadership. Common Cause urges Finance Chairman Kyle Yamashita and the House Finance Committee to seize this moment to show their support for fair and transparent elections and schedule SB 1543 for a hearing this week before it’s too late. It will help restore confidence in the Legislature.

The voters of Hawaii and advocates throughout the entire nation are watching and waiting to celebrate the passage of this historic bill.

Heather Ferguson is the director of state operations for Common Cause.