Letter: Critical thinking, not indoctrination

House Republicans passed the Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation (“House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools,” Star-Advertiser, March 24). They maintain that the teachers should protect children from the ideologies that conflict with their parents’ values.

Whose family values should we have the teachers protect? Yours? Mine? Someone else’s?

I may think that my values are superior to yours, and you that yours are superior to mine. I don’t have the right to demand your children be taught my values, and you don’t have the right to demand my children be taught yours.

Why not let the teachers expose their students to the principles of critical thinking, where they are taught how to look at differences and search for ways to work together to resolve them?

Parents can have as much input as they desire, at home, without burdening teachers with impossible restrictions.

If parents can’t convince their children of the soundness of their values, maybe the parents should examine those values.

James Hildenbrand

Waialae Iki

