Letter: Expand geothermal energy in Hawaii

As the eruptions of Kilauea and Mauna Loa demonstrate, a “hot spot” continually fuels Hawaii island’s volcanoes. This hot spot also provides plentiful geothermal energy — enough to supply all of Hawaii island’s energy needs. So far, Hawaii’s only operating geothermal power plant provides, on average, 25% of Hawaii island’s energy.

Recently, University of Hawaii scientists completed Hawaii’s first statewide assessment of geothermal resources since the 1980s. The Hawaii Groundwater and Geothermal Resources Center completed its Play Fairway project, and the results suggest that all of the major Hawaiian islands may hold geothermal resources.

The state should further tap this firm, renewable energy source and should support research. As a cost-effective, base-load renewable energy source, geothermal can offer Hawaii cheaper, stable and clean energy. As the state continually pursues renewable energy sources, it should advance geothermal as an integral part of the state’s energy portfolio.

Alice Kim

Waikiki

