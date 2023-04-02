comscore Letter: Lack of leadership hurts farm-to-school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Lack of leadership hurts farm-to-school

Poor logic and faulty numbers are preventing our leaders from fully activating the mandated farm-to-school program (“Bills to transform Hawaii’s school meals die in Senate,” Star-Advertiser, March 29). Read more

