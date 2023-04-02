Letter: Second Amendment isn’t a sacred right

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Second Amendment is the only argument those who are against gun regulation have. Read more

All discussions about how to regulate guns are brought to an end once the Second Amendment is invoked. It reduces the discussion to this: Any attempt to regulate guns is a violation of a constitutional right. So sacred is this right that any attempt to regulate it is un-American.

This argument is a cop-out that prevents reasonable debate about how to reduce the level of gun violence in America. How many more school shootings will it take to realize the Founding Fathers’ mistake? They fortunately provided a way to remove what has become a huge impediment to sensible gun regulation in America.

Even though they didn’t make it easy, it is time to repeal the Second Amendment. This may not be a solution to gun violence, but doing so will clear the way to getting there.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

