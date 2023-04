Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Egg hunts and a cuddly petting zoo are among the highlights of Easter festivities throughout Oahu next weekend, where photo-­taking and promotional events predominate at the shopping malls.

>> Kids can pet live bunnies, chicks, goats and more at the free Egg-Tastic Easter ­Petting Zoo at the Salt Lake Shopping ­Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be an Easter bunny, selfie ­backdrops, games and prizes from Krater 96 radio.

848 Ala Lilikoi St., 808-735-8822; saltlakeshoppingcenter.com

>> Tour the family-run Sun Farm Hawaii, where keiki can search for candy-filled eggs hidden in the plants from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Tickets are $10 to $15. Bring your own basket. Complimentary medicinal teas will be available, and ­chocolate-covered banana pops and noni juice for sale, along with fresh produce.

509 Pakala St., 808-451-1403; sunfarmhawaii.com

>> The Lokahi Kailua Market and KidzArt Windward’s Easter Egg Hunt will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 in a designated obstacle area. A hunt for kids ages 5 and under will start 9:30 a.m.; kids of all ages, 10:15, 11 and 11:45 a.m., and moms and dads only are welcome to join the hunt at 12:30 p.m. Baskets will be provided for all participants. Buy $10 tickets at tickettailor.com/events/kidzarteaster. All proceeds will go toward KidzArt Hawaii’s financial aid program.

340 Uluniu St., 808-388-2595; lokahikailuamarket.com

>> Celebrate Spring and Easter at the Salt at Our Kaka‘ako Bunny Bash from 2 to 4 p.m. April 9. Festive make-and-take keiki crafts will be available in the Barn while supplies last. Families can snap selfies with the Easter bunny in a Spring-themed photo station. There will also be a chance to enter a prize wheel.

691 Auahi St.; saltatkakaako.com

>> Sea Life Park features brunch and photos with the Shaka Bunny, and an egg hunt Saturday and April 9. Tickets to the brunch from 8 to 10 a.m., plus all-day admission are $60 per person. Can’t make breakfast? Shaka Bunny will hop over to the park’s 3D Sea Theater from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for picture-taking, with photos available for purchase. A free egg hunt at 1 p.m. for keiki ages 10 and under will be held in Seaside Gardens; “Golden Egg” prizes feature a free Dolphin Aloha experience. In conjunction with the park’s Easter festivities, there’s also the Art in the Park event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend in April, offering festive decor, kids’ activities, local artists booths and tricks by the Honolulu Magic Co.

41-202 Kalanianaole Highway, 808-259-2500; sealifeparkhawaii.com

>> Windward Mall invites the community to take photos with the Easter Bunny and enjoy the Easter Fairy Garden Friday and Saturday; check the mall’s website for the schedule. Photo packages start at $25. Keiki will receive a candy-filled egg and photos with fairies. At the fairy garden experience, keiki will discover Storybook Station’s magical fairies and create an egg ornament to take home. Admission is $15 per child, which includes a bunny transformation station, which features face painting, bunny ears and a keepsake. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, enjoy games, songs and dancing at the Crack Me Up Easter Show in Center Court. It will be hosted by Miss Casey & Miss Camille.

46-056 Kamehameha Highway, 808-235-1143; www.windwardmall.com

>> Hawaii Kai Towne Center’s Easter Festival offers selfies with the Easter Bunny, balloon animals, a chance to enter a prize wheel and more from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

333 Keahole St., 808-396-0766; hawaiikaitownecenter.com

>> Book your reservations now to take a photo with the Easter Bunny at ­Kahala Mall in the festive Spring Photo Garden from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday; walk-ups will be accommodated between prescheduled visits. Photo packages start at $35. Schedule your shoot at expressionshawaii.net/easter2023. New to the mall is the Secret Garden where customers can take their own photos. Remember to tag @kahalamall on Instagram and share your photos.

4211 Waialae Ave.; kahalamallcenter.com