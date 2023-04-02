Classical music groups highlight variety in April
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
12:05 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO
Shawn Conley
HAWAII OPERA THEATRE
Hawaii Opera Theatre will close its season with Giacomo Puccini’s comic opera “Gianni Schicchi” on April 28 and 30 at Blaisdell Concert Hall.
