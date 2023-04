Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 77-78

6:40 p.m. today

Chung-yi becomes suspicious of Hak-kyu’s odd behavior. Chairman Ma is shocked to learn Hak-kyu is the father of Chung-yi and Ji-na. Poong-do learns that there was another passenger in the car with his father at the time of the accident.

Episodes 79-80

7:45 p.m. today

Poong-do tells his grandmother that he intends to marry Chung-yi. Despite concerns, Chairman Ma approves the marriage; Ji-na’s mother tries to dissuade Chairman Ma.

“Taxi Driver II”

Episode 5

6:45 p.m. Monday

Little Seo Yeon jumps in front of Do Ki’s cab. She is brought back to Rainbow Transport, but her peculiar behavior has everyone on alert. Her parents are called, but they don’t recognize Seo Yeon. Meanwhile, a suspicious character lurks around Rainbow Transport.

Episode 6

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Kang Pil Seung catches Do Ki and Go Eun in their lie. Do Ki manages to soften Kang Pil Seung, but it leads to a very uncomfortable situation that Do Ki just can’t ignore. Do Ki is placed in a life-and-death situation while rescuing the children.

“Secret House”

Episodes 109-110

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Kwang-mi rushes off when she runs into Ji-hwan in front of the house. Police come to take Sook-jin into custody on an embezzlement charge. Sook-jin blames Ji-hwan and pledges to take him down. Annie tells Tae-hyung that they spent the night together.

Episodes 111-112

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan learns about Gwang-mi’s involvement in his mother’s disappearance and questions her. Tae-hyung tries to hide $1 million in Sook-jin’s office; Man-su advises him against it. Ji-hwan takes the promissory letter to the police. Sook-jin is taken by police for questioning.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 27

7:50 p.m. Friday

While out on an excursion to observe a national holiday, Doyeong and Damju are attacked by assailants. An unknown man comes to their rescue. Damdeok tries to recruit him for Cheongun but the mystery man refuses.

Episode 28

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Feng Ba tries to manipulate the Khitan chief Tadar, but Tadar does not fall for it. Damdeok and Cheongun try to recapture Gaemoseong from the Khitan. Sagal Hyeon declares that he will open the gate to the Gaemoseong fortress by himself.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.