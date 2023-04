Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Squire”

By Sara Alfageeh and Nadia Shammas

Aiza has always dreamed of becoming a knight, her only path to full citizenship. Aiza must navigate new friendships, rivalries and rigorous training under the unyielding General Hende, all while hiding her background. Ages 13 and up

“Only a Monster”

By Vanessa Len

Joan has just learned the truth: Her family members are monsters, with terrifying hidden powers. And the cute boy at work isn’t just a boy: He’s a legendary monster slayer who will do anything to destroy her family. To save herself and her family, Joan will have to do what she fears most — embrace her own monstrousness. Ages 14 and up