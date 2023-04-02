comscore Resolution recommends sister-state tie between Hawaii, Fujian province | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Resolution recommends sister-state tie between Hawaii, Fujian province

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Tourists take photos on the waterfront at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China’s Fujian Province, on Aug. 5.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Tourists take photos on the waterfront at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China’s Fujian Province, on Aug. 5.

A resolution recommending the state initiate a sister- state relationship with China’s Fujian province was adopted Thursday by the state House. Read more

Previous Story
Parks department seeks input on volunteer work

Scroll Up