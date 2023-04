Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii sophomore Brianna Lopez maintained her composure in the circle then let the emotions flow after throwing her first career no-hitter in the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s 3-0 win over UC San Diego on Saturday.

Lopez, who took the loss in Friday’s series opener, struck out eight, allowed one walk and retired the final 16 Tritons in order in a bounce-back performance that gave UH (22-13, 5-4 Big West) the series win at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

“It’s obviously a surreal and emotional moment,” Lopez said. “I just sat in the outfield and talked to my dad and my mom and hearing how proud they were of me made me even more emotional again.”

UH freshman Key-annah Campbell-Pua (9-4), who threw a no-hitter early in the season, tossed a six-hit shutout in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader and the Rainbow Wahine pulled out a 2-0 win.

Lopez (11-6) then leaned on her change-up and backdoor curve to win a duel with UCSD’s Jada Cecil , last year’s Big West Pitcher of the Year and a former club teammate with the Corona Angels , who struck out 11 in the loss.

“Definitely one pitch at a time, reminding myself to breath through every pitch and knowing I have a purpose with every pitch,” Lopez said of her mindset as she neared the no-no. A groundout to first baseman Mya’Liah Bethea completed the gem and Lopez shared an emotional embrace with catcher and roommate Izabella Martinez.

“I kind off froze a little bit because I saw everybody rush out and all the emotions started hitting me,” Lopez said of the final out. “I don’t really get emotional like that, but just in the time that I’m at in my life right now, it was something that I needed and something that I really wanted.”

Haley Johnson, a San Diego product, provided all of UH’s offense with an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the fourth.

The Rainbow Wahine open a series at Cal Poly on Friday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Hawaii splits again at East Meets West

The Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team split another pair of matches on the final day of the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Hawaii dropped its first match against No. 16 Florida International before bouncing back to beat No. 5 LSU.

In their first match, Hawaii (22-6) fell 3-2 against Florida International (10-13). The Panthers took the first three matchups of the day, winning on Courts 4, 2 and 5 to clinch the victory.

In their second match, Hawaii again fell in an early hole, dropping the first two matches on the No. 4 and 2 courts. But Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner rallied back for an 18-21, 25-23, 15-13 on the No. 3 court, and Chandler Cowell and Sydney Miller did the same on the No. 5 court, winning 18-21, 21-17, 15-11. Hawaii then clinched the win on the No. 1 court, as Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau defeated Ellie Shank and Kylie Deberg 25-23, 21-16. Van Sickle and Glagau finished the tournament undefeated at 4-0.

