Mid-Pacific pounds ILH rival 'Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mid-Pacific pounds ILH rival ‘Iolani

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Mid Pacific batter Noah Kubo slid into third base after hitting a two RBI triple during the second inning.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Mid-Pacific’s Nathaniel Wagner celebrated with teammates after hitting a home run on Saturday.

In an ILH baseball race with great parity, one thing appears clear: Mid-Pacific has ‘Iolani figured out. Read more

