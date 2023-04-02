OIA East-leading Kailua comes back against Moanalua
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kailua’s Sage Tokoro gets Moanalua’s Rayden Miguel at second base during the first inning.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kailua’s Nai Iwaki reacted after crossing home plate for the go-ahead run against Moanalua on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree