OIA East-leading Kailua comes back against Moanalua

When Kailua’s five-game win streak came to an end on Wednesday, the young Surfriders could have wilted in the heat of an OIA East furnace.

Instead, Kailua rode the combined three-hit pitching of left-handers Kaimana Burgo and Zayne Hookala for a 4-1 win over Moanalua on Saturday at Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

“We’re getting there. We’re starting to extend them a little bit longer. We believe they’ll be ready by this second round (of the regular season),” Surfriders coach Corey Ishigo said.

Hookala, a freshman, played right field for three innings before getting his turn after a solid effort by Burgo.

“I wanted the ball so bad. I knew I could shut them down and my defense helped me with that, too,” said Hookal.

Hookala said he got 10 warm-up pitches in the bullpen.

“I was trying out my curve ball, slider and change-up so I could let my coach know. I noticed they were kind of late on Kaimana, so I knew my fastball would blow by, but I knew they were going to catch up. That’s when I started to throw some change-ups.”

Even with a loss to Kaiser earlier in the week, Kailua improved to East-leading 6-1 with timely hitting, solid defense — aside from two errors in the seventh — and the crafty, cagey nuances of Ishigo.

With the game tied at 1 entering the bottom of the fifth, Na‘i Iwaki led off with a double to left and Titan Kauhi singled. Iwaki advanced to third base on a fly ball to center by Hookala.

With runners at the corners, pinch runner Devon Ishigo replaced Kauhi at first. Coach Ishigo sent his son on a steal attempt, and during the rundown, Iwaki came home to give Kailua a 2-1 lead.

“We just had to do whatever the team needed in that situation. We were lucky,” coach Ishigo said.

Devin Ishigo’s ability to read the situation was crucial.

“I was just trying to create. (Iwaki) has to read me,” he said.

After Rayvin Pagan’s fielder’s choice ground ball, Masao Minami walked and Roman Makaio singled to right. However, Jake Ferreira threw out Pagan at home plate to end the inning.

Kailua added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Moanalua pitcher Coy Sasano walked Burgo, unleashed two wild pitches, then walked Iwaki, who stole second base. Kauhi then delivered a single to right, plating Burgo and Iwaki for a 4-1 Surfriders’ lead.

In the top of the seventh, Nate Alvaro and Connor Dempsey reached on back-to-back one-out infield errors. Hookala struck out Tyler Tonokawa, but walked Ferreira to load the bases. Hookala then retired Rayden Miguel on a forceout at second base to end the game.

Moanalua starting pitcher Brandon Deth took the loss, allowing one earned run and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three, walked three and hit one batter.

Burgo went three innings as Kailua’s starter on the mound. He allowed no earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.

Burgo was effective in the first two innings, then walked Tonokawa to begin the third. Burgo’s errant pickoff throw allowed Tonokawa to advance to third base, and he scored on a wild pitch.

Kailua tied it in the bottom of the third. Iwaki reached base on an error by Moanalua shortstop Shayde Koga. Kauhi reached base on an error by Miguel, the second baseman. Hookala belted a double to center, scoring Iwaki, but Kauhi was thrown out at third base. After Deth struck out Pagan and got Minami on a fly ball, the damage was minimized.

Kailua will meet Kalani at Kahala Field on Wednesday. Moanalua will host Farrington, also on Wednesday.

At CORP

Moanalua (3-5, 3-4) 001 000 0 — 1 3 2

Kailua (6-5, 6-1) 001 012 x — 4 8 3

Brandon Deth, Coy Sasano (6) and Dawson Sugawa. Kaimana Burgo, Zayne Hookala (4) and Kalama Carreira.

Leading hitters—Moa: Rayden Miguel 2-4. Kai: Na‘i Iwaki 2-3, 3 runs, double; Titan Kauhi 3-4, 2 RBI.

Roosevelt 5, Kalani 2

W—Xavier Pressley. L—Takumi Hayashi.

Leading hitters—Roos: Ayden Revera 3-3, run, 2 RBI. Kaln: Cameron Kobayashi 2-3, 2 RBI.

Kaiser 12, Farrington 2, 5 inn.

W—Jesse Shinagawa. L—Alex Shiroma.

Leading hitters—Kais: Zach Ho 2 runs; Kanoa Morisaki 2 runs, RBI; Kade Hue 4-4, run, 3 RBI; Nick Sakatani 2-2, run; Mason Nelson run, 2 RBI.

Aiea 3, Kapolei 0

W—Brennen Panis. L—Halona Felix.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Cody Kamihara 2-3, 2 RBI.

Kalaheo 2, McKinley 0

W—Eric Hufstetler. L—Mathias Mafi. S—Alika Amasiu.

Waianae 11, Radford 1, 5 inn.

W—Chaseten Rice. L—Caden Noble.

Leading hitters—Wain: Joeziah Clifton 2 runs; Keoki Kim-Edwards 2 runs.

Kahuku 15, Kaimuki 1, 6 inn.

W—Faa Elkington. L—Jomar Peter.

Leading hitters—Kah: Cayden Castillo 2-5, run, RBI; Hezekiah Colburn 3 runs, RBI; Malakai Vendiola 3 runs, 2 RBI; Gemini Vendiola run, 2 RBI; Kaulana Judd-Au 2 runs, RBI; Mason Vargas 3 RBI. Kaim: Avin Tanioka 2-3, run.

Mililani 12, Pearl City 0, 6 inn.

W—Kai Hirayama. L—Caleb Felix.