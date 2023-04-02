No. 1 Hawaii makes it 15 in a row over Santa Barbara
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii middle blocker Guilherme Voss (21) and outside hitter Spyros Chakas (23) combine on the double block against Saint Francis on Jan. 20.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree