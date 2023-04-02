comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - April 2, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 2, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Kathleen Soule of Makawao, Maui, snapped a selfie in front of the Honolulu Poke Bar in Loveland, Colo., in ­October.

    Kathleen Soule of Makawao, Maui, snapped a selfie in front of the Honolulu Poke Bar in Loveland, Colo., in ­October.

  • Cathy Miloni of Honolulu, left, found some aloha while doing some shopping in Greece in October. Photo by Tony ­Miloni.

    Cathy Miloni of Honolulu, left, found some aloha while doing some shopping in Greece in October. Photo by Tony ­Miloni.

  • In October, Windward Oahu ­residents ­Barbara ­Shintani, from left, Lisa Jones, Valesia ­Seltmann and Leimomi Silva spotted poke bowls on a menu board in Rome. Photo by Cindy Imai.

    In October, Windward Oahu ­residents ­Barbara ­Shintani, from left, Lisa Jones, Valesia ­Seltmann and Leimomi Silva spotted poke bowls on a menu board in Rome. Photo by Cindy Imai.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - March 26, 2023

Scroll Up