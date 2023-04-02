Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 2, 2023
Kathleen Soule of Makawao, Maui, snapped a selfie in front of the Honolulu Poke Bar in Loveland, Colo., in October.
Cathy Miloni of Honolulu, left, found some aloha while doing some shopping in Greece in October. Photo by Tony Miloni.
In October, Windward Oahu residents Barbara Shintani, from left,
Lisa Jones, Valesia Seltmann and Leimomi Silva spotted poke bowls on a menu board in Rome.
Photo by Cindy Imai.
