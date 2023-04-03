Man accused of killing Ala Moana landlord pleads not guilty

The 23-year-old man indicted in the March 19 beating death of Alvin Matsumoto, his 64-year-old landlord, pleaded not guilty in Circuit Court today.

Kendall Gray was arraigned on the charge of second-degree murder, appearing before Judge Christine Kuriyama via Zoom.

His public defender asked for supervised release or bail. The court found that electronic monitoring or home detention is not appropriate since Gray has no verified home address.

The judge denied the defense’s motion and confirmed Gray continue to be held without bail as according to the grand jury bench warrant.

Gray’s trial is set for June 5 before Judge Rowena Somerville.

Police said in court documents that video surveillance showed a man stomping on Matsumoto’s head and chest area multiple times as he lay motionless in a stairwell.

A witness said he saw a man dragging the victim down some steps in front of the Ala Moana area apartment and placed him on a wall before fleeing.

Matsumoto had texted that he was going to evict Gray. He had filed a complaint against him and Cheryl Dula in December for allegedly defaulting on a rental agreement for a 620 Sheridan St. apartment.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office’s Elder Abuse Branch is handling the case.