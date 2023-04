Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Nashville school tragedy of the indiscriminate assault-weapon killing of children and school personnel and the national lowering of flags is an unbearably painful bloodstained marker in the arc of American history. Read more

The fact that these assault-weapon “freedoms” continue to be acted out, supported and upheld by the Supreme Court, constitutes another indelible bloody marker that frames America’s dark side. And then there is a third marker: a Congress that has joined the Supreme Court in abandoning the nation.

Give me a break. The nation seems to be approaching a time when it will be a norm to subject all schools to entry checkpoints like those used by the Transportation Security Administration.

Song lyrics from an album by The Judds couldn’t be more timely: “Grandpa, tell me ’bout the good old days, sometimes it feels like, this world’s gone crazy.”

Peter Apo

Aiea

