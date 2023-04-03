Letter: Cannabis legalization would help Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recreational cannabis bill will not pass in the current legislative session because of opposition by state House leadership. The divisive bill was passed overwhelmingly by the Senate but stalled in House committees. Read more

The recreational cannabis bill will not pass in the current legislative session because of opposition by state House leadership. The divisive bill was passed overwhelmingly by the Senate but stalled in House committees.

Polls show that the public supports cannabis legalization by as much as 86%. Cannabis legalization has been shown to be a moneymaker for state governments as well as having many health benefits.

It has not been shown to cause any serious problems in the 21 states that have legalized recreational cannabis use.

House leadership should allow the recreational cannabis bill to be discussed and voted on by the full House so that voters will know what their representatives’ positions are on this matter.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter