Letter: Help nonprofits work to protect our aina

As a proud member of the Waianae community, I would like to highlight the critical Aloha Aina work done through the many nonprofits on our coast. This work is crucial to help the state and city preserve our environment and culture for future generations, but it requires funding to continue.

One solution could be the implementation of the “green fee” for visitors to our islands and the allocation of funds to grassroots groups. This fee could go toward supporting the organizations and individuals working tirelessly to protect our aina (land) and kai (ocean) and to those who perpetuate our culture and sustainability.

By investing in Aloha Aina stewardship programs, we are directly investing in the future of our community and our planet globally. Therefore, I urge local government officials to consider keeping the grant program assistance for nonprofits to support their ongoing efforts.

Joseph K. Simpliciano Jr.

Waianae

