Editorial | Letters

Letter: It's Republicans who go to 'cynical depths'

Today

Updated 12:22 a.m.

Ya just gotta love Marc Thiessen, his unfailing support of the GOP and the leader of that three-ring-circus, Donald Trump.

I had to laugh when in the first paragraph he cited a Republican congressman saying "he understands the cynical depths Democrats will go to win elections" ("Indictment would help Trump. Maybe that's what the Dems want," Star-Advertiser, March 24).

Say what? Trump and his Republican supporters made false claims of stolen elections, destroyed a company's reputa- tion, illegally called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger looking for 11,700 votes, started an insurrection — and a Republican says he understands what cynical depths Democrats will go to win elections?

I feel sorry for Thiessen. His once-proud Republican Party is in shambles. The only candidate the GOP can drum up so far is a twice-impeached, convicted tax cheat who has been indicted for even more crimes. But thank God he understands the cynical Democrats.

Bret Bashara
Ewa Beach