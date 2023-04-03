Letter: It’s Republicans who go to ‘cynical depths’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ya just gotta love Marc Thiessen, his unfailing support of the GOP and the leader of that three-ring-circus, Donald Trump. Read more

Ya just gotta love Marc Thiessen, his unfailing support of the GOP and the leader of that three-ring-circus, Donald Trump. I had to laugh when in the first paragraph he cited a Republican congressman saying “he understands the cynical depths Democrats will go to win elections” (“Indictment would help Trump. Maybe that’s what the Dems want,” Star-Advertiser, March 24).

Say what?

Trump and his Republican supporters made false claims of stolen elections, destroyed a company’s reputa- tion, illegally called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger looking for 11,700 votes, started an insurrection — and a Republican says he understands what cynical depths Democrats will go to win elections?

I feel sorry for Thiessen. His once-proud Republican Party is in shambles. The only candidate the GOP can drum up so far is a twice-impeached, convicted tax cheat who has been indicted for even more crimes. But thank God he understands the cynical Democrats.

Bret Bashara

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter